KPMG in Bahrain’ Managing Partner Receives Contribution to Practice Award

Jamal Fakhro, Managing partner of KPMG in Bahrain

Follow > Disable alert for KPMG Follow >

Managing partner of KPMG in Bahrain, Jamal Fakhro, was recently honoured with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) award for contribution to practice at the ICAEW Middle East Annual Honours Ceremony - 2018.

The Ceremony recognized and celebrated the achievements of individuals or organizations who have advanced the accountancy and finance profession within their chosen field.

The selection criteria was the demonstration of ICAEW's core values of ethics and integrity; objectivity, independence and transparency; professional competence and access and diversity which is also a testament to Jamal Fakhro’s leadership.

“I am thankful to the ICAEW for this recognition. Receiving this prestigious award is a great reminder of my efforts and a valuable recognition of my contribution to the industry over the past four decades.” Fakhro commented on his award.

KPMG in Bahrain was established in1968 by Jassim M. Fakhro and Hussain Kasim as the first national accounting and auditing firm back then. Today, it has grown to be one of the largest professional services firms in the country.