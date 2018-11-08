KPMG Holds Its 17th MESA Partners’ Conference in the Kingdom of Bahrain

The conference agenda also focused on the role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in driving business growth.

Follow > Disable alert for KPMG International Follow >

KPMG, the global network of professional Audit, Tax and Advisory services, inaugurated yesterday the 17th Middle East and South Asia (MESA) Partners’ Conference held in the Kingdom of Bahrain at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and Spa on 7 and 8 November 2018.

Over one hundred delegates from KPMG member firms across the MESA region, as well as members of KPMG’s Global and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMA) leadership teams are coming together to discuss regional strategy. The conference agenda also focused on the role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in driving business growth

Attendees include Bill Thomas, Chairman of KPMG International; Sikander Sattar, KPMG's Europe, Middle East & Africa Chairman; and Reyaz Mihular, KPMG’s Middle East and South Asia Chairman along with senior partners from other member firms, providing their valuable insights on market trends and the business landscape.

Note to mention that KPMG member firm in the Kingdom of Bahrain was selected to host the conference this year as the firm celebrates its’ 50 years anniversary in Bahrain. The firm founded in 1968 by Jassim M. Fakhro and Hussain Kasim, KPMG in Bahrain has become one of the largest and most prestigious professional services firms in the country today.