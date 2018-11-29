Kuwait Finance House Group Won Two Awards at the 25th Edition of the World Islamic Banking Conference

KFH-Bahrain representatives

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) announced that it has won two awards at the 25th edition of the Wold Islamic Banking Conference (WIBC), which includes The Global Award and the Regional Award – for the GCC. The conference was held from the 26th to the 28th of November 2018 at ART Rotana Hotel in Amwaj Islands, Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and the Central Bank of Bahrain as a strategic partner, and Kuwait Finance House a platinum sponsor under the title ‘Islamic Finance and Sustainable Economic Growth in the Age of Digital Transformation.’

Mr. Abdulhakeem Al Khayyat, the Managing Director and CEO at KFH-Bahrain said: “On behalf of Kuwait Finance House group, we are honored to have won these two prestigious awards. As well as, express great pride in our platinum sponsorship of the 25th edition of the World Islamic Banking conference, which is considered to be the largest gathering of leaders within the Islamic finance world.”

“We look forward to supporting more prestigious economic events that contribute to the development of both the Islamic sector and the national economy. This conference is considered one of the most important topics that contribute to shaping the future of this sector,” he added.

As part of one of its subsidiaries, Kuwait Finance House participated in a panel discussion entitled: Digital Technology – a digitizing campaign for an international bank, in which the discussion addressed several vital topics related to the Islamic banking sector. For more than two decades, the World Islamic Banking Conference (WIBC) has been recognized as the largest and most influential international event, bringing together large numbers of international Islamic banking and finance institutions. Through the strategic support of the Central Bank of Bahrain, the next generation of the World Islamic Banking Conference will focus on transforming Islamic finance into a global proposition by facilitating strategic opportunities, addressing systemic challenges and linking institutional investors in international markets with industry catalysts, think tanks, partners and institutions.