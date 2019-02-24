Landmark Group Expands Its Footprint in South East Asia

Group aims to open 40 stores in the next 5 years across Indonesia

Landmark Group, the Middle East’s leading retail and hospitality conglomerate, has further strengthened its presence in South East Asia with the launch of two new stores of Max Fashions in Jakarta. The expansion comes a year after the Group made its foray into South East Asia with the opening of its first store in IOI City Mall in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

The Landmark Group is rapidly expanding in South East Asia having opened 17 stores in the last 14 months across Malaysia (10 Max and 5 Babyshop) and Indonesia (2 Max).

Chairwoman and CEO of Landmark Group, Renuka Jagtiani, said: “The extension of our business into Indonesia is another step in our strategic growth in South East Asia, where we have seen a great appetite for our products since we launched our brands, Babyshop in Malaysia and now Max in Indonesia. Both the brands have immense potential in this region. Our stores are our answer to the demand from customers. We started buying from Indonesia 30 years ago, and it gives me great pleasure that we've come a full circle now by opening our stores in Indonesia and giving back to the country through our local presence. We look forward to expanding further into other regions in South East Asia over the next 2 years.”

The new Max Fashions stores in Jakarta are at Central Park Mall and Pondok Indah Mall 1. Each store has an area of about 1,000 square meters and retails Max branded men’s, women’s, and children’s fashion, as well as sportswear, handbags, footwear, lingerie and accessories. Max offers more than 2,000 styles at great value, priced at less than IDR149,000 (less than AED 40). Max Fashions in Indonesia also caters to the preferences of the local community with selected collections of Batik and other popular indigenous styles.

Ramanathan Hariharan, Group Director, Landmark Group, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our first two stores in Indonesia. We look forward to engaging with our customers in the country. With over 250 million population, Indonesia presents a huge opportunity for us, especially as the customers are young and fashionable, which resonates with our Max brand offering. Our goal is to further expand our footprint in the region with plans to open over 40 stores in the next five years.”