Landmark Group Hosts Fifth Edition of ‘Shopathon’ Across E-Commerce Platforms

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for CentrepointStores.com Disable alert for Splash Disable alert for Landmark Group Follow >

Landmark Group, the region’s leading retail and hospitality conglomerate, has announced the fifth edition of ‘Shopathon’, its exclusive online sale on thousands of items from four popular Centrepoint brands. Babyshop, Splash, Shoe Mart and Lifestyle will offer their products at heavily marked down prices from 22 to 26 February 2019 through CentrepointStores.com, one of Landmark Group’s popular e-commerce platforms, and Centrepoint apps on iPhone, iPad or Android devices.

The week-long sale offers customers discounts of up to 70 per cent on items such as fashion, footwear, makeup and home décor, as well as a range of baby products. Key offers include a flat 50 per cent off best sellers and flat 25 per cent off new styles from both Shoe Mart and Splash, and 30 to 70 per cent off baby products from Babyshop. Lifestyle will offer half price on home products and fashion accessories and a ‘buy 2 get 1 free’ deal on select makeup. New users of the app will get an additional 10 per cent discount by using the code: CPAP10 at checkout.

In addition, customers who shop through Centrepoint’s online portal can enjoy the convenience of ‘Click & Collect’ on clothes, shoes, accessories, home décor, and select baby products. They can shop and pay for their products online, after which these items can be collected from a Centrepoint or brand store convenient to them, thereby eliminating delivery charges.

Orders above AED 200, however, are automatically eligible for free home delivery. Babyshop customers who purchase items that require assembly can schedule their delivery from the list of dates and times provided.

Shukran members can link their loyalty account to their shopping account to earn points on their online purchases. Shopathon’s easy return policy also means that customers can either return the products to the stores within 14 days or arrange for a return pickup within the duration.

Centrepointstores.com is part of Landmark Group’s omni-channel efforts to provide simple, convenient and customer-friendly online shopping experience to its millions of customers in the region.