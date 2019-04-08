Landmark Group in Partnership with iCare Clinics Host Free Health Check-ups to Mark World Health Day

During the event

Landmark Group in partnership with iCare Clinic organised free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings for visitors at Oasis Mall, UAE to mark World Health Day. The initiative was part of Landmark Group’s on-going Beat Diabetes campaign.

Families and people of all ages benefitted from the free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings organized under the theme ‘Take the Test and Beat Diabetes’ which is one of the key pillars of the Beat Diabetes initiative. A team of medical professionals from iCare Clinic conducted the test.

Landmark Group’s flagship community initiative, Beat Diabetes campaign was launched in 2009 in the UAE to educate the community on the causes, effects and prevention of diabetes. Over the last decade, around 100,000 UAE residents and visitors have joined Landmark Group’s ‘Beat Diabetes Walk’.

Diabetes is one of the most common ailments, and as per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 2017, 17.3% of the UAE population between the ages of 20 and 79 have type 2 diabetes. There are over 1 million people living with diabetes in the UAE, placing the country 15th worldwide for age-adjusted comparative prevalence.

Landmark Group – ‘Beat Diabetes’ initiative

Landmark Group launched the ‘Beat Diabetes’ initiative in 2009, with a focused view to spread awareness on the prevention and management of diabetes across GCC and India. 20% of the people diagnosed with the condition live in these regions and the number is growing exponentially.

The Beat Diabetes initiative conducts year-round programmes, community events and media campaigns, to manage and prevent diabetes and reaches over 20 million people annually. Key yearly activities include Take the Test - free blood glucose testing, Get Active- community-centric fitness events, Eat Healthy - cooking sessions and Super Kidz Programme, amongst others. Since its inception the initiative has also raised over USD 1 million for diabetes care and research. The initiative’s activities culminate with the Beat Diabetes Walk organised across five territories in November – World Diabetes Month.