Le Café Retail Marks an Exquisite New Addition to the Emirates Palace Purchase a Piece of the Iconic Palace to Take Home

Le Café retail marks an exquisite new addition to the Emirates Palace

Renowned for its signature 24K gold-flaked Palace Cappuccino and Camel Burger, along with a one-of-a-kind Camelccino and selection of afternoon teas, Le Café at the Emirates Palace opened a beautiful new retail unit on October 9th2018, allowing visitors to take a piece of the Palace home in the form of freshly-baked pastries, cakes, artisanal chocolates and freshly ground coffee.

At the forefront of this exciting new addition to Le Café is Executive Pastry Chef Francois Leo who joined the Emirates Palace culinary team in August. With a wealth of experience and an impressive skillset, Chef Leo looks to enrich the decadent desserts, sweet treats and freshly baked breads served at Le Café, in addition to three elaborate new afternoon teas.

Le Café represents the ideal place for a special occasion or to purchase gifts for an anniversary, celebration, or baby shower, where guests can indulge in the glamour (blackcurrant jelly, almond mousse and brown sugar sponge), temptation (chocolate tart) and happiness (fresh berry cheesecake)of the latest talking point at Emirates Palace, while also enjoying aromatic coffee and freshly-baked croissants straight from the oven.

Emirates Palace will also be the exclusive provider of ruby chocolate in Abu Dhabi. The ruby is an in-demand fourth variety of chocolate in addition to dark, milk and white, that derives from the ruby coco bean and has been piquing the interest of food lovers worldwide.

Offering comfortable soft furnishings and gold adornments, the elegant surroundings of Le Café have become a popular meeting point in Abu Dhabi and the new French patisserie-inspired retail unit makes for another exciting addition to the iconic Emirates Palace.