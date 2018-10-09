Leading Regional and Global Manufacturing Experts Converge at ‘Future Manufacturing & Trade Summit’

During the event

Industry leaders, innovators and leaders from the government as well as public and private sectors came together in Dubai today to discuss digital innovation in manufacturing as part of the third edition of the ‘Future Manufacturing & Trade Summit,’ organised by Dubai Exports, the export promotion agency of the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED), in partnership with Expotrade Middle East.

Over 1,000 manufacturing professionals from the Middle East region attended the two-day Summit, held under the theme ‘Accelerating Industrial Innovation through Technology.’

Delivering the opening address at the Summit on behalf of His Excellency Suhail al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy & Industry, HE Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Under Secretary for Oil, Gas & Mineral Resources at the Ministry, said: "The UAE has a vibrant industrial sector which is not dependent on oil derivatives only but has expanded to fertilizers, chemicals, aluminum, building materials, food and pharmaceutical industries, and also includes a variety of small and medium enterprises operating in different free zones. The industrial sector is a key driver of economic development in the UAE and the sector’s output is expected to reach 20% of GDP by 2030. "

Al Kaabi added that the UAE, specifically the Ministry of Energy & Industry, has a clear interest in developing knowledge-based manufacturing of goods and services, as well as in optimising the use of digital technology in manufacturing in order to enhance UAE’s rankings in global competitiveness indices.

Welcoming delegates to the Summit, His Excellency Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of DED mentioned the ongoing focus of Dubai and the UAE towards integrating innovation as a key enabler of productivity growth and Industry 4.0.

“The Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to develop Dubai into an international hub for innovation-driven and sustainable industrial activities, is now redefining the industrial landscape in Dubai. The emirate has also established a number of dedicated manufacturing facilities in the emirate, including 18 industrial zones. The manufacturing industry accounted for 9.4% of Dubai's GDP, with a total value of AED 36.8 billion in 2017, compared to AED 36.1 billion in 2016,” said Al Qamzi.

“The Dubai Industrial Strategy is based on five key objectives that will serve as the foundation for Dubai's industrial future,” said Engineer Saed Al Awadi, CEO of Dubai Exports. “The Strategy aims to increase the total output and value-addition of the manufacturing sector, enhance depth of knowledge and innovation, make Dubai a preferred manufacturing platform for global businesses, promote environmentally friendly and energy-efficient manufacturing and make Dubai a center for the global Islamic products market,”

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said: “The UAE is a vital link in the global supply chain and ranks 11th in the World Bank’s latest Logistics Performance Index. It is also a pioneer in testing future technologies. By 2021, the Artificial Intelligence sector alone is expected to grow by 55.1 per cent; blockchain is expected to grow by 61.5 per cent; automation by 28.1 per cent, and renewable energy by 40 per cent. All these sectors are finding Dubai to be an ideal base due to its focus on trade and manufacturing.”

The event witnessed insightful presentations from industry experts, including, Dr. Matthew Beaumont, Customer Experience Centre Leader - Europe, GE Additive; Firas Al Musafir, Founder & CEO, Innovation Factory; Gautam Sashittal, CEO, DMCC and Alexander van 't Riet, Chief Operating Officer, Mai Dubai, amongst many others.

Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, said: “This year’s edition of the event was held on a much larger scale and we are honoured to organise this event along with Dubai Exports. With key thought leaders and decision-makers sharing insights on the technological developments in this industry and more specifically for the region, this event remains the only manufacturing event of its kind in the Middle East for manufacturing professionals to share ideas and knowledge.”

Over 20 companies including DP World, Epicor, Lighthouse Systems, Daifuku Taiprora, Infor, PTC along with many others are participated at the event as sponsors, showcasing solutions that are set to transform the manufacturing processes in the region.