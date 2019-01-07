Lexus Reimagines RC Luxury Sports Coupe

The RC Coupe promises drivers a sharper and more graceful experience.

With a dedication to high performance and world-class craftsmanship, Lexus has launched the new Lexus RC in the Middle East, offering a smoother ride, as well as a fresh new look and design. The RC Coupe promises drivers a sharper and more graceful experience.

Since its introduction in 2014, the RC has played a significant role in promoting Lexus' commitment to delivering an ‘emotional driving experience’ in every single one of its vehicles. Thanks to its svelte sporty appearance and versatile driving character, the RC has since become a popular choice in the premium luxury coupe marketplace. The fresh new RC retains all the virtues of the current model and then takes them to the outer limits by adopting Lexus' new signature design language and sharpened driving dynamics.

Furthermore, enhancements have been made to the RC's aerodynamics, tires, suspension, in addition to improvements to engine response and steering feel, all of which result in a sharper and more refined drive introduced by the LC. The new RC is more stable than ever, with a wider stance and lower center of gravity reflecting a high ability to maintain its grip under a variety of road conditions. This provides a high level of driver confidence and a reassuringly flat ride quality, making it the ideal grand tourer, whether they are challenging a twisty mountain road or simply taking a long-distance commute on the open highway.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the new Lexus RC, presenting our customers in the Middle East with a premium luxury coupe that offers a truly distinct and engaging driving experience,” commented Yugo Miyamoto, Chief Representative, Middle East and North Africa Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation.

He added, “With its modern design and sharpened driving dynamics, the new RC delivers on our promise to push the limits of creativity and craftsmanship to develop vehicles that create amazing experiences. I would like to thank our customers for their continued support that fuels our journey to excellence and I am confident that the new coupe will quickly find favor with them.”

Complementing the new Lexus RC’s progressive design is a thrilling drive personality imbued by two powertrain options. The RC 350 is powered by a sophisticated 3.5-liter V6 Atkinson cycle engine that produces 311 hp and 380 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the RC 300 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine that combines a compact high-efficiency twin-scroll turbocharger with an Atkinson Cycle engine with Dual VVT-i, producing 241 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The two powertrains are mated to an eight-speed sport direct-shift automatic transmission that delivers a smooth shift feeling and superb drivability, together with excellent fuel efficiency and outstanding quietness even at high speed.

Completing the new Lexus RC’s distinct personality is its exquisite interior that invites the driver and passenger to enjoy a range of advanced features offering a refined cabin experience. Highlighting Lexus’ unrelenting focus on safety, the new vehicle ensures complete peace of mind with a comprehensive array of safety features, including the Lexus Safety System+. Available in 11 distinctive exterior colors, the new Lexus RC allows customers to express their individuality with four exclusive colors for the F Sport variant, while the interior comes in a total of seven colors, with three exclusive colors for the F Sport.