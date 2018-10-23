Lexus Unveils Flagship Yacht LY 650

Luxury yacht the LY 650.

Celebrating a new milestone in its evolution as a global luxury lifestyle brand, Lexus has recently unveiled its flagship luxury yacht, the LY 650. As the first production maritime expression of Lexus design language, L-finesse, the yacht captures the essence of Lexus’ ongoing pursuit to achieve new frontiers in deluxe experiences both inside and outside the automotive world and picks up from where the stunning Lexus Sport Yacht Concept left off.

Lexus continually evaluates what constitutes a luxury experience, and has, as a result, ventured into the worlds of design, film and other lifestyle experiences to offer its customers alternative opportunities to interact with the brand. Driven by the vision of Lexus International President, Yoshihiro Sawa, for a brand that explores new ways to deliver innovative and amazing experiences for guests, Lexus has partnered with some of the world’s finest purveyors of experience to further celebrate the phrase: Experience Amazing.

“We are pleased to unveil the LY 650 as our first flagship yacht that combines Lexus’ passion for creating amazing experiences with customers’ luxurious lifestyle desires and needs. The 65-foot yacht, in its stunning interpretation of Lexus-inspired design and performance, represents the evolution of Lexus as a global lifestyle brand that is continuously seeking new and innovative ways to engage customers’ emotions. As always, we would like to thank our fans for their strong confidence that pushes us to relentlessly craft every touchpoint around the Lexus brand and develop incredible vehicles – whether on land or water,” said Yugo Miyamoto, Chief Representative, Middle East and North Africa Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Several of the most attractive features from the 42-foot Lexus Sport Yacht concept have made their way onto the LY 650. In 65-foot overall length and 19-foot beam form, the newest Lexus yacht has a distinguished style found in the strong and pronounced bow, curved deck accents and accentuated aft hips. Viewed from the profile, the elegant rise and fall of the yacht’s distinctly Lexus roofline flow into the rising, broad hips of the rear section.