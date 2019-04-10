LG’s Premium Living Space Solutions Impress at Innofest MEA 2019

Mr. James Lee, President of LG MEA delivering speech at InnoFest 2019

LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its latest lineup of premium living space solutions at InnoFest Middle East and Africa (MEA) 2019. Held in the metropolitan city of Seoul, South Korea (April 9-11), the event gives partners, retailers and media from countries across the Middle East and Africa the opportunity to experience LG’s revolutionary technologies and learn about the key business strategies and priorities for the year ahead.

For 2019, LG has re-positioned its expansive product portfolio as an integrated service that offers premium solutions for enhanced living. Taking place at LG Science Park – the home of LG’s Research and Design initiatives – this year’s InnoFest MEA showcased the real-life benefits of the company’s latest innovations. The exhibition, which features several ‘recreated’ living spaces, affords visitors the chance to see flagship home appliance from the LG ThinQ, LG SIGNATURE and LG Objet lineups in action. With a strong emphasis on design and function, the company is bringing greater efficiency, convenience and enjoyment into consumers’ lives.

In the LG ThinQ zone, LG’s representative AI brand allow guests to experience a connected, futuristic lifestyle enabled by diverse products that seamlessly integrate with the home. Meanwhile, the company’s premium design-focused brands, LG Objet and LG SIGNATURE, illustrate the superior alignment of style and practicality in separate, interactive displays.

Emblematic of LG’s constant efforts to push the boundaries of technology and design, the game-changing LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65R9) is proving to be a major attraction at InnoFest. The world’s first rollable TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R received more than 70 awards and honors at this year’s CES alone, and serves as yet another reminder of the company’s strength in R&D and manufacturing techniques.

InnoFest MEA has also seen the appearance of ‘big data’ specialist, Song Gil-young, who delivered a talk about how big data can be a powerful tool for uncovering new trends and establishing effective strategies. Attendees will also be given the opportunity to tour LG’s state-of-the-art Changwon production facility.

“As InnoFest illustrates, we are constantly evolving our products and introducing new lineups that make consumers’ lives simpler,” said Mr. James Lee, President of LG Middle East and Africa region. “Through our ‘Open’ strategy and partnerships with likeminded organizations, we will continue to provide localized solutions and reaffirm our status as a technology trailblazer.”