LG Highlights the Importance of Health and Wellbeing As It Celebrates National Yoga Month With LG PuriCare Air Purifier

LG Electronics, a company globally renowned for its innovation in consumer home electronics and appliances highlights the importance of consumer health and wellbeing by developing products that put the customers first. As September is the month where a worldwide community of health and fitness enthusiasts celebrate National Yoga Month, LG partnered with Voyoga to host a yoga session whereby yoga-enthusiasts were able to experience heightened levels of meditation as they breathe in clean and refreshing purified air supplied by LG’s Air Purifier.

The LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier is equipped with 360-degree purification that absorbs pollutants from every angle and delivers clean air to everywhere in your house no matter where it is installed.

It is also engineered with a state-of-the-art filtration system which has 6 step filter eliminating various kinds of dust and harmful gas. This not only removes over 99 percent of Ultra-fine dust particles, but also removes living odor, smog and other airborne chemicals as well.

Regardless of whether the room that hosts the yoga class follows a fast paced, highly energetic Zumba session that leaves an odor from people’s perspiration, or if someone has sprayed some sort of air freshener that could be a distraction for some and could spread harmful or dusty particles in the air, the LG Air Purifier ventilates the room and helps to alleviate all odors, which allows yoga enthusiasts to focus simply on their breathing and on their posing without any distractions

“There are plenty of times where we breathe in air that is smoky, stale, or very hot that makes us makes us cough, cause our lungs to burn, and makes the airways feel constricted,” said Mr. Kevin Cha, President LG Electronics Middle East & Africa. “Having an air purifier in the room ensures that the quality of air is always exceptional allowing people engage more during each pose and realise the true refreshing benefits that yoga can bring and help people in their daily lives.”

The collaboration between LG and Voyoga – a popular yoga studio in Barsha Heights, Dubai was established to highlight the importance of clean air within the realms of personal health and wellbeing. This initiative mirrors the UAE Vision 2021, which aims to monitor air quality and plans to raise the air quality from its current level to 90 per cent by 2021. Participants at the event experienced a combination of Bikram yoga and Hatha Flow yoga to get a holistic understanding of how clean air can assist with a range of breathwork-assisted fitness programs.

Yoga focuses on deep breathing techniques, making it important to breathe in clean, healthy air which can be provided by a wide range of LG’s PuriCare™ air purifier solutions.

LG offers a variety of air purification solutions from its LG PuriCare™ range of products. To find out more, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/air-purifiers