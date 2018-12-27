LG Presents the Future of Smart Kitchens at CES 2019

LG Smart Kitchen WK9 Recipes.

LG Electronics (LG) will reveal the next phase in the development of the smart kitchen at CES 2019. Partnerships will play a key role in creating a better culinary experience, according to LG, demonstrated by the company’s partnership with Drop, the developer behind the Drop KitchenOS platform. Better integration of kitchen appliances, such as ovens, into the connected home will be a key factor in making the smart kitchen more attractive to consumers.

LG’s agreement with Drop adds to the company’s growing list of smart kitchen partners, which also include Innit and SideChef. Through deeper collaboration, LG is giving consumers access to a wider range of smart cuisine recommendations to satiate a more diverse palate. LG’s connected smart kitchen collection of ovens, refrigerators and dishwashers are working together to help simplify the task of food preparation as well as the dreaded meal cleanup.

To provide more flexible ways to connect to the wealth of smart recipes available to the smart kitchen, LG is adding its XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display to the family. This powerful stereo speaker with AI built-in includes the convenience of Google Assistant for a pleasant, hands-free option to cooking. The 8-inch touch screen displays thousands of smart personalized recipes from Innit so there’s less reason to opt for eating out.

At CES 2019, LG is introducing a revolutionary beer-making machine, LG HomeBrew, to round out the smart kitchen portfolio that also includes the InstaView ThinQ refrigerator and QuadWash dishwasher. LG smart kitchen customers can enjoy a cold brew while looking up recipes on the refrigerator’s embedded screen. Once the right dish has been identified, the recipe can be sent to the oven which begins preheating to the right temperature. After cooking the meal, the EasyClean feature in LG’s combination wall oven removes any food residue that might have splattered on the interior. Finally, the same smart recipe will inform the QuadWash dishwasher of the optimal setting to ensure spotless cleaning of the dishware and utensils that were used to enjoy the delicious meal.

“Through partnerships that tap into today’s more intelligent kitchen appliances, we’re able to deliver the smart kitchen experience that customers have been asking for,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Technology is making the kitchen more and more complicated and our vision is to create an environment that is welcoming and stress-free so that families can enjoy the optimal culinary experience without having to eat out or order in.”

Visitors to CES 2019 can experience LG’s smart kitchen solutions in person from January 8-11 in booth #11100 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.