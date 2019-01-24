LG Set to Revolutionize Gaming With New UltraGear Monitor

LG UltraGear monitor for enhanced gaming

Keen to cater to the ever-growing gaming community, LG Electronics (LG) makes an impression with its UltraGear monitors.

Hot off the press from CES 2019, the LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (model 38GL950G) is set to provide users with the perfect combination of superior picture quality and speed to match. With support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2ms response time and a refresh rate of 144Hz, computer gaming can be faster and more fluid than ever before.

The UltraGear’s 3840 x 1600 monitor comes with 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, meaning that users can experience stunning visuals as they play their favorite content. A curved screen and virtually borderless design are coupled with a 21:9 aspect ratio to transport gamers into an alternate reality.

Providing a greater sense of immersion and improved ambience, the UltraGear also has a special lighting system. LG’s unique Sphere Lighting technology offers up to six different color settings, meaning that no gaming experience has to be the same. Personalization is not the only benefit of Sphere Lighting, its design goes beyond mere aesthetics, also helping to reduce strain on the eyes.

Commenting on growing consumer demand for immersive entertainment, Mr James Lee, LG President Middle East and Africa Region (MEA) said: “At LG, it has always been at the forefront of our minds to design products with innovation and the consumer’s lifestyle in mind. We want to create new experiences for consumers to not only make use of, but also enjoy and gain value from.

We have paved the way in entertainment with our range of premium TVs and speakers. We want to offer that same level of experience to people from all communities and see the gaming industry as an important focus and growing market, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. The new LG UltraGear Monitor assures fast, yet smooth and captivating graphics for memorable and high-class gaming. We look forward to welcoming the UltraGear and other wide-screen monitors to the region in the coming months, to provide users with an unparalleled visual experience in the comfort of their homes or local communities.”