LG Targets AI and Robotics for Intuitive Lifestyle

LG Electronics (LG) recently unveiled its instinctual range of AI-powered technology to offer consumers an unparalleled and personalized living experience.

Introducing its ThinQ AI platform at CES 2019, LG believes AI and robotics now have the potential and feasibility to assist human functions and improve lives with smart and tailored solutions. LG focuses on the application of AI as an intelligent lifestyle aid, offering unique experiences that learn from and resonate with a user’s habits.

LG CLOi robots each serve a unique purpose, meeting the demands of different environments with increased efficiency. The SuitBot is a wearable device marketed at facilitating workplace lifting. It uses AI to monitor its wearer’s body muscle power and assists by reducing strain. As a result, manual work can be completed with greater ease. The SuitBot can be operated for up to four hours and takes just one to recharge.

The PorterBot is a device designed to act as a personal assistant in hotels, facilitating check-in and carrying luggage directly to the assigned room. LG’s ServeBot has also been created with hospitality in mind. Hotels can use the ServeBot to deliver extra linens or room service, freeing up time for employees to deal with other requests and concentrate on increasing overall guest satisfaction.

For everyday needs, the CartBot eliminates two of a shopper’s biggest frustrations: carrying heavy items and queuing for long periods of time. The CartBot is a shopping companion that comes with a built-in barcode scanner. As a user adds items to the trolley, the total automatically updates to reflect its contents. When ready to pay, the integrated payment service helps the user settle their bill with speed and efficiency.

In terms of travel, airports can benefit from using the GuideBot – LG’s answer to an intelligent information guide. By simply showing the GuideBot one’s boarding pass, a user can be led straight to the gate. Two of LG’s multi-lingual CLOi GuideBots are already in use at Seoul’s Incheon Airport and help passengers ensure they reach the appropriate gate in advance of their departure time.

Commenting on LG’s latest lineup of robots, Mr James Lee, LG President Middle East and Africa Region (MEA) said: “The Middle East and Africa has always been a trailblazer. Our retail and hospitality industries in particular have embraced new technologies with open arms and set examples of dedication and service by which the world follows.

Each of LG’s CLOi robots are programmed to understand and evolve in accordance with individual needs. Autonomous navigation systems and voice activation provide human-like interactions and illustrate the possibilities for the future of work, retail and travel in our diverse and rapidly growing region.”