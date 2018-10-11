Live in the Moment With the Samsung Galaxy A9

The Galaxy A9 is tailored for those who know what they want, and go after it.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. todayannounced the Galaxy A9, a smartphone built for those who love to explore, capture the moment and share it as they see it. The pioneering Galaxy A9 debuts the world’s first rear quad camera and is packed with features designed to help you live each day to the fullest.

“As a global leader in smartphone innovation, we understand the demand for meaningful innovation in a fast-paced world driven by visual communication,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. “Building on our legacy in smartphone camera development we’re introducing next-generation technology across our entire Galaxy portfolio to give more consumers the opportunity to experience cutting-edge innovation. We’re excited to deliver on this promise and debut world leading smartphone camera technology with the Galaxy A9.”

In an exciting and connected world where moments and memories, from the everyday to the once-in-a-lifetime, are captured and shared instantly, the smartphone has become so much more than just a phone to consumers. That’s why the Galaxy A9 is packed with Samsung’s best camera innovations, to enable all consumers to achieve more, experience more and unlock more possibilities every day.

The Innovative Rear Quad Camera

The Galaxy A9 allows you to capture dynamic and beautiful photos effortlessly. With four lenses, experience even more ways to unleash your creativity and capture, create and share stunning images.

Get close without compromise with 2x Optical Zoom for incredible and detailed close-up shots even from far away.

for incredible and detailed close-up shots even from far away. Capture the world in its fullest and without limit, with the Ultra Wide Lens , and shoot like a pro with the Scene Optimizer . Thanks to AI Scene Recognition, your camera is now smarter, and able to identify the subject and adjust settings accordingly for the best photo, in an instant.

, and shoot like a pro with the . Thanks to AI Scene Recognition, your camera is now smarter, and able to identify the subject and adjust settings accordingly for the best photo, in an instant. Express your creativity with the Depth Lens , giving you the freedom to manually manage the photos’ depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images.

, giving you the freedom to manually manage the photos’ depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images. Capture clear and bright images in both bright and low light conditions with Galaxy A9’s 24MP Main Lens, for gorgeous photos at any time of the day.

Powerful New Features For Exceptional all-day Performance

The reliable3,800mAh battery life on the Galaxy A9 lets you live without limits and enjoy outstanding long-lasting performance. You can now capture everything, without restriction, store more and delete less with the Galaxy A9’s 128GB storage and up to 512GB of expandable memory.

Designed to make life more convenient, the Galaxy A9 features Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health and you can take advantage of the many multi-tasking benefits the Galaxy A9 offers, including App Pair.

First Class Design

Building on Samsung’s heritage in first-class design, the Galaxy A9 is styled in three unique colors; Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink[4] with a sleek and ergonomic design, that fits in one hand with a 3D Glass curved back for a high-quality comfortable feel.

The Galaxy A9 will be available in selected markets from November.