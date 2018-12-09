Local Poetry Event at Qatar National Library to Feature Distinguished Qatari Poets

Entitled ‘For the Love of Qatar,’ the event is part of the Library’s month-long celebration of Qatar National Day.

Celebrated Qatari poets will take part in a poetry night at Qatar National Library on 15 December, and recite verses in two common traditions, Faseeh and Nabaţi.

Mohamad Yasin, Zainab Almahmood, Nasser Al-Wobair and Hamad Al-Braidi will take part in the recital, which will be moderated by the creative presenter, Saoud Al-Maadeed.

“Literature is an integral part of Qatari heritage, and poems are known to have been written and recited across the wider region for centuries,” said Haya Al Sheeb, Information Services Librarian at Qatar National Library. “The event is an opportunity for visitors to know more about Qatari culture and values through listening to and reading local poetry.”

For those who wish to further their interest in Qatari poetry, the Heritage Library holds a collection of poems written by Sheikh Jassim, the founder of Qatar. The Library’s visitors are welcome to see and read his collection of poetry, called a Diwan. The collection contains a number of Nabaţi poems, which is a colloquial form of Arabic poetry.

Entitled ‘For the Love of Qatar,’ the event is part of the Library’s month-long celebration of Qatar National Day, which highlights the nation’s proud history, traditions and culture.