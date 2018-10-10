Lufthansa Named International Airline of the Year at 2018 Aviation Business Awards

Rosie dela Rosa, Senior Manager Marketing, Lufthansa, Karsten Zang, Senior Director Sales Gulf, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, Lufthansa Group

Follow > Disable alert for Lufthansa German Airlines Disable alert for Lufthansa Group Follow >

Lufthansa German Airlines has been named as the International Airline of the Year at the 2018 Aviation Business Awards.

The twelfth edition of the awards ceremony held last night in Dubai celebrated accomplishments of the Middle East aviation and aerospace industry over the course of the year.

On this occasion, Karsten Zang, Senior Director Sales Gulf, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, Lufthansa Group said: “Lufthansa continuously strives to deliver the best travel experience to our discerning customers. This recognition is a testament to our successful efforts in providing Middle Eastern customers with the best product and service offerings.”

The award adds to a list of accolades achieved by Lufthansa for the year. Lufthansa has been awarded by Skytrax as “Best Airline in Europe” for the second time in a row in addition to “Best Western European Airline” and rated as the first European 5-Star Airline, making it one of the 10 best premium airlines in the world.

In the Middle East region, Lufthansa in total offers 89 weekly frequencies to 12 destinations in 9 countries.