Lufthansa With New Direct Connections to Austin, USA and Bangkok, Thailand in Summer

Lufthansa is further expanding its route network to the USA. From 3 May 2019, the airline will offer its first connections from Frankfurt to Austin (USA). This is Lufthansa's third destination in Texas alongside Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston. Starting in summer 2019, an Airbus A330-300 will be in service five times a week on the route between Frankfurt and Austin.

Apart from Tuesday and Thursday, LH 468 will leave the Lufthansa hub in Frankfurt in the morning and reach Austin in the afternoon (local time) after a travel time of around ten hours. The return flight departs from Texas in the late afternoon and lands at Frankfurt Airport in the morning of the following day. On board, passengers can expect the usual high level of Lufthansa comfort in 255 seats in Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class. A return flight to Austin can already be booked from 499 euros for the introduction.

In addition to Austin, the flight tickets for the new Lufthansa connection from Munich to Bangkok went on sale from 4 October 2018. The company is thus further expanding the Bavarian Lufthansa hub into an Asia hub. The first flight ever of LH792 will take place on 1 June 2019. A new Airbus A350-900 will be used, which will take off daily from Munich to Thailand in the afternoon. A return flight to Bangkok can already be booked from 640 euros.

Further information and the possibility of booking Lufthansa flights can be found on the Internet at lufthansa.com or via the Lufthansa Service Centres at (069) 86 799 799 (landline rate). Flights can also be booked at Lufthansa travel agency partners and at Lufthansa sales counters at airports.