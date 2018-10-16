Luxurious Desert Holiday for Families at Tilal Liwa Hotel

Parents and children can also enjoy complimentary access to the hotel’s recreational facilities including the outdoor swimming pool, volleyball, giant chess and a specialized kids’ play area.

Tilal Liwa Hotel invites families for a one of a kind Rub Al Khali experience with its specialized Family Getaway offer. Make enchanting moments in the warmth of loved ones with desert activities, exclusive recreation amenities and lavish accommodations.

With rates starting from AED 553, the fabulous family package is a catch for GCC and UAE residents who are seeking to explore unique adventures in a much-needed staycation with the beau and the kids. Immerse in an authentic Arabian hospitality with superior rooms and suites offerings, featuring views of Abu Dhabi’s Empty Quarter or a garden scene overlooking the swimming pool. Breakfast options of flavorful cuisines and morning beverages are replete for two adults and two children below six years old at the hotel’s all-day dining venue, Al Badiya Restaurant.

Adventure awaits all ages with desert adventures including a 10-minute camel riding and a 15-minute quad biking, along with additional activities such as dune bashing and sand boarding. Parents and children can also enjoy complimentary access to the hotel’s recreational facilities including the outdoor swimming pool, volleyball, giant chess and a specialized kids’ play area.

Tilal Liwa Hotel’s General Manager Ahmed Margoushy said, “Tilal Liwa Hotel offers an element that’s close to the heart among our guests: a distinctive Arabian hospitality that reflects decades of heritage and traditions. Our family offers are created to bring a wealth of experiences and inspire quality moments among parents and their kids within the comforts of Abu Dhabi’s most distinct destination.”