Luxurious Spa Spectacles at Mafraq Hotel

Quintessentially Arabic in its fabric, Mafraq Hotel is recognized for delivering a unique flavor of hospitality that offers world-class refinement while remaining deeply rooted in its local heritage. With over 242 modern rooms and apartments, Mafraq offer guests the refined luxury of heritage, the effortlessly efficient service and amenities and a local experience with the assurance of quality.
Mafraq Hotel, a premier 4-star hotel located in Abu Dhabi, is an ideal attribute for relaxing getaways and business travel. The hotel lies on a built-up area of 35,200 square meters and a car park with a capacity of 175, and is ideally located 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi city center, 10 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport, 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, 20 minutes from Yas Island, 5 minutes from Baniyas Mall, Zayed cricket stadium, Mafraq hospital and a 50-minutes drive from Dubai.Less...