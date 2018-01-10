Luxurious Spa Spectacles at Mafraq Hotel

Treatments available at the spa haven follows an abundance of massages including Swedish, Thai, Hot Stone, and Balinese therapies combined with signature Arabian elements for the most serene spa experience.

Follow > Disable alert for Al Mafraq Disable alert for Fairooz Spa Follow >

Mafraq Hotel sets a soothing start to a relaxing month of tantalizing indulgences with the launch of its exclusive spa rates at Fairooz Spa.

Marvel at a blissful retreat with 15% off on all wellness treatments during the season. Delight in an inviting atmosphere that combines poetic harmony with natural treatments, signature blends of active botanicals, and powerful massage techniques that unearths a sensational mastery of healing among the resident spa professionals at the facility.

Treatments available at the spa haven follows an abundance of massages including Swedish, Thai, Hot Stone, and Balinese therapies combined with signature Arabian elements for the most serene spa experience. Wellness moments are refined with an exceptional menu of Moroccan bath and body scrubs that goes hand in hand in a modern sauna and steam room facilities.

Located within the serene Al Mafraq area, Mafraq Hotel boasts a stress-free spa venue amidst a resort-style atmosphere, with complimentary access to high speed Wi-Fi, complimentary parking and offers healthy blends of refreshments upon each spa visit.

For more information, call Mafraq Hotel on+971 2 659 6701 or email recreation@mafraq-hotel.com