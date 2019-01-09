Luxury British Watch Accessories Brand, Rapport London, Now Available at Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons

Established in 1950, Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons is a family owned and run business synonymous with exquisitely designed watches. From its humble beginnings as a single store in Souk Bur Dubai, Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons has thrived to become the largest retailer of Swiss Brand watches in the Middle East, boasting a portfolio of over 50 prestigious brands across 52 locations in the UAE. The passion for luxury Swiss watches is deeply embedded in Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons family. The Board of Directors and Executive Committee is comprised of the second, third and fourth generation of the Seddiqi family.
