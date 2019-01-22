Huawei: A Luxury Smartphone Exclusive to Luxury Lovers

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20

Smartphones made in our day and times are head and shoulders above their mobile ancestors. Though these smartphones have become an integral part of modern living, some are manufactured with an elegant touch of luxury and class. These smartphones are packed with the latest mobile technologies and aimed at high-end consumers; they are, briefly, an exclusive product no other smartphone can match.

If you are one of the society’s elite and you love to be ahead of the pack, there are few options out there in the market that would satisfy your demands, and amongst these is the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS.

This phone comes with a lot of high-tech goodies, including an in-screen fingerprint scanner, 3D face-recognition biometric security, a 40MP Leica Triple camera with wide-angle and optical zoom lenses, and a huge, 4200mAh battery with fast charging. What sets it apart, however, is the fancier design, as the back is made of leather with a strip of glass down the middle. Tons of memory and pre-installed Porsche-inspired UI themes complete the premium package.

Design

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS is a collaborative work between Huawei and Porsche Design. This iconic race car design element is incorporated into the back of the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS—a device with the Rennsport “RS” designation—with a luxury twist.

Rounded on the sides with bold, aesthetically pleasing curves, the device reflects its high level of performance in its outside appearance. Two strips of fine, handmade leather flank the polished glass on the back and offer the perfect grip. This natural leather was selected for its excellent durability and softness - two important features to give you a luxurious experience.

Camera

The integrated triple camera from Leica comprises a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens and an 8MP sensor with a telephoto lens. The ultra wide-angle lens supports video capture in ultra wide 21:9 resolution for a unique cinematic feeling. Whereas other manufacturers have to crop the footage shot on their devices in order to achieve a 21:9 ratio, the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS adopts a 21:9 resolution as its native capturing, giving its videos a cinematic feel, right from the start.

Power

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS houses a 4200mAh battery that supports German TÜV Safe Fast-Charge System. The battery supports more than a full day of intensive use, and utilizing 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, users can charge their battery from nil approximately to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

A HUAWEI 15W Wireless Quick Charger is also available but sold separately. A 30-minute session gives the battery approximately 30 percent (1300mAh) charge. Furthermore, PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS supports wireless charging which lets the device acts as a wireless power bank for other Qi-enabled devices.

Identification

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The device displays a prompt whenever it detects a finger is hovering above the sensor. Once the authentication process is complete, the unobtrusive prompt quickly disappears into the background.

Performance

The Kirin 980 that powers the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS is the most powerful Kirin SoC to date and packed mobile processor on the market, packing 6.9 billion transistors into a form factor the size of a fingernail.

The phone is launched with EMUI 9.0 installed. The latest Android P-based operating system includes a wide range of features including new visuals and optimizations. The GPU Turbo 2.0 that comes with it improves touch response by 36% and provides scenario-specific optimizations in the most intensive gaming scenarios. The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS features 8GB of RAM and a whopping 512GB of storage as well.

Packing premium performance features paired with an elegant and luxurious appearance and texture, PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS is an exclusive device that offers an extraordinary experience that quenches the market’s thirst for highly sophisticated devices.