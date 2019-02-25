Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate Is Serving Up a Fusion of Flavours With Its New California Dreamin’ Menu

Celebrating the fusion of sunshine and seasonal fare, the brand’s global food and beverage campaign, California dreamin’.

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is bringing the tastes and flavours of the US West Coast to Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai with an exclusive new California-inspired menu. Celebrating the fusion of sunshine and seasonal fare, the brand’s global food and beverage campaign, California dreamin’, will be available for lunch and dinner at Sicilia Restaurant throughout the month of March 2019.

“Hollywood, Venice Beach and Napa Valley might spring to mind when you think of America’s hip and effortlessly glamorous Golden State,” said Samer Abiad, Director of Food and Beverage, Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate. “With our new California dreamin’ menu throughout the month of March, guests will be thinking about Sicilia Restaurant when it comes to fresh, organic cuisine, exciting flavours and happy times spent with family and friends.”

The California dreamin’ campaign pays tribute to chefs who were instrumental in turning the world’s palates toward fresh, locally grown produce and mixing cultural influences from Latin America, Asia and Europe. California cuisine first caught favour back in the early ‘70s when pioneering chef Alice Waters opened her restaurant Chez Panisse. It quickly became known for its use of organic and locally grown ingredients and ever since entrepreneurial California chefs have never shied away from mixing unexpected combinations of ingredients and food styles, while making the most of the abundant sun-kissed produce for which the state is known.

Mövenpick is a brand known for its culinary innovation and unique moments of sharing food. Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate offers delicious programs such as Chocolate Hour every day in the main lobby. The hotel also sells Mövenpick brand food and beverage products that share the delights of Swiss cuisine, such as coffee, chocolate, yoghurt, smoked salmon and preserves.

Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai’s California dreamin’ à la carte menu features seven dishes of classic California fusion cuisine. Seafood, fruit, vegetables and fresh herbs figure prominently in a medley of bold flavours, surprising combinations and unpretentious style. Guests may choose their favourite dishes from the following delicious selections:

Crab cakes: Freshly-caught local stone crabs are a menu staple in the Santa Barbara region. Accompanied by a spicy Asian remoulade and crisp salad, these crunchy crab bites are an ideal first course or a tasty protein-rich snack, California style.

Flowered tuna: Anyone who has visited the American Riviera will have fallen in love – with the sea, the mountains and of course, the Pacific coastline’s irresistible culinary specialties. Fresh tuna garnished with flowers, vegetables and orange relish might just be love at first sight, or rather, bite?

Beef carpaccio formaggi: The cows of Santa Rita Hills are famed for producing outstanding organic beef. Mövenpick’s version of the classic carpaccio combines the multicultural influences of Californian cuisine with Mediterranean charm, featuring cow, goat and sheep cheese, tomatoes and olive tapenade.

Label Rouge salmon: The Golden State’s Farmers Markets are legendary for their wonderful varieties of freshly-harvested vegetables. Mövenpick mixes a colourful bouquet of baby vegetables in refreshing lemon vinaigrette to complement glazed salmon, lightly cooked in olive oil.

Lemon Guinea fowl: Guests may be familiar with the sweet lemons of the Italian Amalfi coast, but they might not know California remains ahead of Italy on the list of top 10 citrus-growing countries. Naturally, Mövenpick’s spin on classic lemon chicken features a zesty Californian twist.

Oven-roasted rack of lamb: California proudly supports its passionate farmers who are committed to animal welfare in order to sustainably and naturally produce the best quality meat possible. Mövenpick’s lamb is crusted with fresh herbs, roasted to a delicate pink and paired with boldly flavoured bush beans.

Lemon & avocado cheesecake: Every October, Carpinteria’s Avocado Festival attracts tens of thousands of foodies. They flock to the oceanside city to sample creative avocado delights, from guacamole and avocado beer to sweet desserts such as this cheesecake with lemon and avocado curd.

For more information on Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai’s California dreamin’ menu in the month of March 2019, please visit: movenpick.com/California or @MovenpickIBG on social media.