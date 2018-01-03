Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts’ Vietnam Expansion Drive Gains Momentum as New Central Coast Property Signed

Mövenpick Resort Lang Co Aerial

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is accelerating its expansion drive in Vietnam after signing a deal to manage the Mövenpick Resort Lang Co on the country’s tropical central coast.

The 148-key upscale property, which is scheduled to open in Q4 2018 in an idyllic beachfront location, is the hospitality firm’s sixth pipelined property in Vietnam – a destination earmarked for rapid growth as part of its ambitious Asian development strategy. The company already operates the successful 144-key Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi.

Mövenpick Resort Lang Co, which is cocooned by the East Sea and an unspoiled stretch of white sand beach, will feature rooms, suites and a luxury collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, all equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and deluxe furnishings.

It will be located in one of Asia’s most desirable holiday destinations and just 30km from Danang, the largest city on Vietnam's central coast; 60km from Hoi An, the country’s enchanting UNESCO-listed port town; and 70km from Hue, the historic former capital city.

"Vietnam is a prime development focus for Mövenpick as we look to secure our presence in strategic locations across Asia," commented Andrew Langdon, Chief Development Officer at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.

"Our upcoming property in Lang Co will fill a gap in the market for upscale properties on the country’s attractive central coast, home to stunning beaches, a rich cultural heritage, and deemed an idyllic haven by international travellers who have only just started discovering the area."

The resort will feature an outstanding range of leisure facilities that appeal to couples and families including a spa, fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool and kids' club, while the 18-hole Laguna Lang Co golf course, designed by sporting legend Sir Nick Faldo, is located just minutes away.

During their stay, guests will be able to relax with a refreshing drink at the pool bar or in the lobby lounge and dine at the resort's two all-day restaurants, which will serve Vietnamese dishes and international cuisine.

Mövenpick Resort Lang Co is also set to become a popular destination for corporate gatherings and special occasions, including beachfront weddings. Several meeting rooms and an expansive ballroom will cater to all types of events, from corporate retreats to incentives.

The resort will be easily accessible from Danang International Airport, which now offers direct connections to and from many of Asia's largest cities including Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Beijing, as well as domestic links across Vietnam.

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Vietnam expansion drive kicks off this year with the opening of Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh Bay and Mövenpick Resort Lang Co.

This development strategy will gain further traction with the launch of Mövenpick Resort Phu Quoc in 2019 and the opening of Mövenpick Resort & Spa Quy Nhon, Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Han River, Danang and Mövenpick Hotel Quang Binh in 2020.