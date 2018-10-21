M Hotel Downtown by Millennium Hosts World Mental Health Event

The ‘Fun Day’ event was hosted at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium’s exceptionally spacious meeting rooms.

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium, an award-winning hotel, recently hosted a specialized World Mental Health Day event last 10th October 2018. The event accommodated students from the Special Needs Future Development Center, which helps promote independence among children and adults with learning difficulties.

The ‘Fun Day’ event was hosted at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium’s exceptionally spacious meeting rooms, which included photo shoots and numerous games requiring students to use mental and physical abilities. Participants were also rewarded by tons of exciting giveaways. Teachers and students were able to enjoy delectable food from continental bites to Arabian favorites courtesy of the hotels team of culinary experts.

Commenting on the event, Cornelia Erhardt, the hotel’s General Manager said, “The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world, it was an exceptional experience to witness the joy of this program brought to the children of the Special Needs Future Development Center in Dubai. This gathering reflects our efforts to give back to the community and extend our support to various causes as this is our responsibility towards the society”

Perfectly situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, close to all the major areas of interest including the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, this architectural landmark stands tall amidst the action of the city. M Hotel Downtown by Millennium is also a celebrated destination for dining due to its high quality of food, spectacular views and personalized service. Experience a combination of hospitality par excellence, and distinctive design with modern amenities at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium.