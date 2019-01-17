M Hotel Downtown by Millennium Unveils Special Arab Health Dubai 2019 Offers

Stay comfortable while attending the 4-day exhibition and when visiting attractions in the city.

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium, situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, unveils its exclusive package for delegates of this year’s Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region, happening on January 28 to 31, 2019.

The offer allows exhibitors and visitors to stay comfortable while attending the four-day exhibition and when visiting popular attractions in the city. Room rate starts from AED 600++ on single and double occupancy in a standard room and include high speed Wi Fi connection, early check-in and late check-out and complimentary breakfast buffet at Lemon Pepper Restaurant offering international buffet of local and oriental flavours.

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium will offer free transportation to World Trade Center and the hotel will also provide daily shuttle to Dubai Mall and Jumeirah Kite Beach for guests who want to explore the city.

Cornelia Erhardt, General Manager of M Hotel Downtown by Millennium, said: “The Arab Health Exhibition and Congress is the first global exhibition that Dubai is hosting for the year 2019 and it attracts a huge number of participants so our packages have been carefully created to offer comfort, convenience and savings to attendees of this event.”

The Arab Health promotion includes discounts at the hotel’s facilities such as 25% discount at dining outlets, 50% discount on laundry services and 20% discount on treatments at TOSA Spa.

Designed with the smart savvy business traveler in mind, M Hotel Downtown by Millennium features spacious, stylish and functional rooms offering views of the Dubai skyline and the Dubai Canal.

In the evening after the exhibition, guests can relax at La Terrasse Pool Deck & Bar and enjoy the cool winter breeze while sipping your favourite beverage and snack. Adjacent to the pool deck and bar is the Lighthous Terrace and Lounge, the best place to unwind with elegant and contemporary terrace seating and live entertainment.

Let M Hotel Downtown by Millennium be your destination when attending the 2019 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress. For reservations, please call +971 4 450 2030 or emailreservations.mhdd@millenniumhotels.com.