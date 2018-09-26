M Hotel Downtown by Millennium Wins ‘Best Corporate Hotel’ at Arabian Travel Awards

During the Arabian Travel Awards 2018.

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium is pleased and honored to have won ‘Best Corporate Hotel 2018’ in the recent Arabian Travel Awards. The award merited to the downtown hotel was created to recognize the design creativity and business-friendly appeal of the region’s hospitality industry.

The much-awaited black tie event, Arabian Travel Awards 2018 was held at the JW Marriott recently, a platform that recognizes the leading players and success of the travel and hospitality industry in the Middle East. This exclusive ceremony honors the best of the best in the industry with world-class recognition based on a unique system of jury, judgement and voting.

Commenting on the award, Cornelia Erhardt the hotel’s General Manager said, “We are proud to accomplish another achievement. We are truly grateful to Arabian Travel Awards for this amazing recognition. This award is an indication that our hard-work and dedication to deliver an exceptional experience to our guest is our main objective.”

Perfectly situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, close to all the major areas of interest including the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, this architectural landmark stands tall amidst the action of the city. M Hotel Downtown by Millennium is also a celebrated destination for dining due to its high quality of food, spectacular views and personalized service. Experience a combination of hospitality par excellence, and distinctive design with modern amenities at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium.