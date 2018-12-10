MAD Solutions Releases the Borrowed Dress Documentary at Cinema Akil in the UAE

The Borrowed Dress is distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.

MAD Solutions will release the documentary film The Borrowed Dress by director Leen Alfaisal at Cinema Akil in the UAE on Wednesday, December 12th and Saturday, December 15th. The film screening will be followed by a discussion with its director. Recently, The Borrowed Dress won the Best Documentary award at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF).

Cinema Akil is an independent cinema platform that brings quality films from across the world to audiences in the UAE. Showcasing directors and filmmakers across the decades, Cinema Akil aims to create awareness and interest in film and the cinematic arts.

The Borrowed Dress had its Arab world premiere at the 3rd Karama Beirut Human Rights Film Festival inLebanon. The film recently screened at the Malmö Arab Film Festival in Sweden and world premiered at the London International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema, where it competed for the Best Foreign Language Documentary, Best Director of a Foreign Language Documentary and the Best Editing of a Short Documentary.

Grandmother Susu (80 years old), her daughter Doaa (50 years old), and her grandchild Saad (16 years old) are forced to flee Syria after the beginning of the revolution to live in different scattered places, with the one thing left to share being their desire to reunite. The details of their personal stories and human experiences are microcosms of two stories: one of a population that has spread all over the world, and the other of a homeland that might have changed forever.

Written and directed by Leen Alfaisal, The Borrowed Dress is produced by Sarah Hassan and Alaa Alassad (Creative Media Solutions). The film stars Siham Abu Nabbout, Doaa Al Zoabi and Saad Alkuwatly. The Borrowed Dress is distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.

Leen Alfaisal is a Dubai-based video producer and camerawoman working at CNN International. Alfaisalgraduated with honors from the American University in Dubai, with a major in journalism and a minor in Middle Eastern Studies and documentary film.

The Borrowed Dress is her first venture into feature documentary directing. She directed her first short documentary film, Without a Frame, during university, which made it into the final selection of the Original Narrative Student Short Film Festival in Dubai and the Arab Short Film Festival in Beirut.