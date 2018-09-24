Mad Solutions Screens Three Films at the Manarat Al Saadiyat (Mas) in Abu Dhabi

300 KM is distributed by MAD Solutions in the Arab world.

Manarat Al Saadiyat (MAS) will screen three films distributed by MAD Solutions. The short film 300 KM

by director Mohammed Alholayyil and the short documentary Just Another Accent by directors Khadijah Kudsi and Samia Ali will be screened within the center's September programme, while the animated film Karouma by director Boubaker Boukhari will be screened in December.

MAS screened the short film The Remaining Time by Mohammed Ahmed Al Hammadi, which is distributed by MAD Solutions, on Monday, September 17. Through its Emirati Film Series programme,MAS introduces audiences to the growing UAE film industry by screening a selection of short films directed by emerging and established UAE filmmakers. The center will screen the short film 300 KM by Saudi director Mohammed Alholayyil in celebration of the Saudi National Day.

Manarat Al Saadiyat is a purpose-built art and culture center with multiple gallery spaces. It offers visitors, tourists, artists and students the opportunity to discover famous collections from international artists, as well as culturally rich exhibits from local artists. MAS hosts art exhibitions organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

About 300 KM:

Hailing from a conservative community, a man, woman and child are forced to travel together in a small car to undertake a journey over a 300-km long stretch of road.Written, directed and produced byMohammed Alholayyil, 300 KM stars Khaled Alsaqr, Zara Albalushi and Ibrahim Alhajjaj.

Screening Time: Sunday, September 23 at 07:00 PM

About Just Another Accent:

Directed by Khadijah Kudsi and Samia Ali, Just Another Accent follows a young Emirati woman who uses her speech impediment as the catalyst to help others in the UAE.

The documentary aims to raise awareness of stuttering and wipe off the stigma that has long been attached to it. The film also follows Farah Al Qaissieh's journey in supporting the stutter community through her non-profit organization of Stutter UAE and the features other people who stutter and the issues they face in everyday life.

Just Another Accent marked its UAE premiere at the NYU Abu Dhabi after it screened at the Cannes Film Festival and the Malmö Arab Film Festival in Sweden.

Screening Time: Monday, September 24 at 07:00 PM

About Karouma:

The film follows Karouma, the unique gifted boy who is striving to break through and to leave his parent's nest to pursue his dreams and live his life in its full potential.

Algerian director Boubaker Boukhari's animation film Karouma participated in more than 70 international film festivals and won many awards, including the Best Animation Film Award at each of the New York International Short Film Festival, Pennine Film Festival in the UK, Comme Il Faut International Film Festival; Kraljevski Film Festival in Serbia, and the FILMMATIC Filmmaker Awards in the USA, as well as the Silver Remi Award at the Annual International Independent Film Festival (Worldfest-Houston), an Animation Honorable Mention at the FARCUME International Festival of Short Film Faro in Portugal, and the Best International Expat Short award at the Korea International Expat Film Festival.