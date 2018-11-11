Mag Lifestyle Development Announces 80 Percent Completion of Infrastructure Works for Mag Creek Wellbeing Resort™

MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort

MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group Holding, has announced that 80% of infrastructure works has been completed to date by Dar Alwad Contracting LLC at its MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort™, the first wellness-inspired development in the MENA. Under the management of lead consultant VX and architects A++, construction is proceeding as planned with the AED 2.2 billion development being 15% complete and on track for its expected delivery date in Q1 2021.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “We are pleased with the progress that MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort™ is witnessing which reflects our ‘lifestyle development’ philosophy that gears toward enhancing human lives. Our development partners are carefully selected for their high-quality standards and meticulous attention to detail, and we are confident that they will bring this project to fruition while aligning with our mission to exceed customer expectations.”

MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort™ has been designed in partnership with Delos™, a leading wellness real estate and technology company, to provide residents with a holistic and healthy lifestyle by integrating the best of science, health and technology within the built environment and WELL living Lab™ The first lab exclusively committed to researching the real-world impact of the indoor environment on human health and wellness and WELL Building Standard™ The world’s first building standard focused exclusively on human health and wellness and healthier travel experience.. The gated, landscaped community spans over 898,786 square feet and covers 550m of the highly sought-after Dubai Creek waterfront. It is strategically situated adjacent to the Ras Al Khor Flamingo Wildlife Sanctuary and only 4.5km away from Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort™ includes a 120,000 square-foot World Care Wellness Centre, the largest wellness centre in the world. It will offer health-conscientious residents and guests’ full access to a state-of-the art medical check-up clinic that guides, informs, and supports healthy living choices. The community also includes a luxurious 96-room World Care Wellness Hotel, a sports, fitness, and leisure centre, and a wide variety of restaurants, cafés, and retail outlets.

In addition to the World Care Wellness Centre and Hotel, the project is home to 17 unique waterfront mansions that overlook Dubai Creek, 75 luxury apartments, and 172 serviced wellness holiday homes.