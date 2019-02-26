MAG Lifestyle Development Records Dh100 Million in Sales for the First Phase of Mag City in Meydan

During the event

MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the property development arm of MAG Group Holding, recorded sales worth AED 100 million at the launch of MAG City, the first phase of MAG EYE, a fully gated townhouse and residential community in Mohammed Bin Rashid City in Meydan District 7.

MAG Lifestyle Development launched 400 units for sale as part of the inaugural phase of MAG City at an exclusive sales event attended by over 500 people. The company also announced an attractive payment plan that appealed to investors, further enhancing the sales.

Through the convenient 60-month payment plan, customers of MAG City did not have to make any down payment. They only have to pay AED 7,100 per month for a studio starting at AED 475,000. Those interested to purchase a two or three-bedroom townhouse, can get their hands on a unit with zero-down payment for AED 14,800 monthly with prices starting at AED1.577 million and instalments to be paid within 96 months.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah – CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, said: “The strong response to the launch of the first residences in MAG City, an integral part of our MAG EYE master-planned development, underlines the demand for exceptionally designed residences in central locations in the city. The impressive sales also highlight the trust of investors in the quality standards that we uphold and our commitment to timely delivery.”

MAG EYE is one of the most sought-after residential communities in Dubai for its cost-competitive pricing in a central location with all amenities in close proximity. Located in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City Meydan District 7 - close to both Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai – MAG EYE will feature 4,717 studios or one-bedroom apartments and 694 three or four-bedroom townhouses.