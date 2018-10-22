MAG Lifestyle Development Reveals Sale of 2,887 Units Valued at Dh3 Billion in Q3 2018

MAG Property Development (MAG PD) is the real estate development arm of MAG Group, one of the region’s largest corporate entities. MAG PD’s vision is to be at the forefront of the region’s property industry through its dedication to the group’s corporate philosophy of innovation and continuous improvement.
With interests covering the real estate spectrum – from market-leading high-end luxury developments to pioneering affordable housing initiatives – MAG PD aims to be a leader in the property development industry by employing only the highest of standards and by adhering to MAG Group’s code of ethics that base its business practices on honesty and integrity.Less...
Contact Information:
Emirates Financial Towers
DIFC,
P.O. Box 23325
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates