MAG Lifestyle Development Reveals Sale of 2,887 Units Valued at Dh3 Billion in Q3 2018

MAG EYE

MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the property development arm of MAG Group Holding, is proud to reveal the successful sale of 2,887 units comprising studios, one, two, three-bedroom residences in addition to 2 and 3-bedroom townhouses across multiple properties in Dubai and with a total value of AED 3 Billion.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “We are thrilled with the heightened interest that our residential properties are receiving. Dubai is at the epicenter of the real estate world with all the services and security assurances the Emirate offers investors, and we are pleased that our properties are attracting foreign investors and instilling them with the promise of quality that all our developments are built with. Our mandate has always been to offer investors and homebuyers the best there is, and we want to them to always ‘Expect More’ when considering MAG LD properties.”

2,887 units were sold in multiple developments, including MAG EYE, the only fully gated townhouse and apartment community in Meydan MBR City District 7; MAG 318, the mixed-use luxury residential tower in the Business Bay Downtown area; MAG MBL Residence in Jumeirah Lakes Towers K2; MAG 5 Boulevard; and MAG 5 in Dubai South, The Polo Townhouses and The Polo Residences in Meydan. This is evidence of the company’s diverse portfolio and of investor interest in different types of units and residences across Dubai.