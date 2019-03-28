Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls Encourage Residents to Go Beyond Earth Hour and Adopt a Sustainable Lifestyle All Year

Mall of the Emirates

Not just for a few minutes and not just for an hour. Mall of the Emirates, City Centres in the UAE, Bahrain and Oman, My City Centres and Matajer malls are encouraging residents to act on and beyond Earth Hour to make a positive impact on the planet.

Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots movement to rally people, organisations and governments to address climate change and plummeting biodiversity. Visitors are invited to make a lasting difference on the planet by celebrating together as the malls dim their lights for an hour, from 8.30am until 9.30am on March 30. Every year, mllions of people around the globe join the cause to reduce carbon emissions, conserve energy and make the world greener.

But it shouldn’t stop there. City Centres are urging people to adopt an eco-conscious attitude and conserve water and electricity 356 days a year. The malls will communicate the message of “waste not, want not” to residents through striking visuals and facts around the malls. They have also produced a fun and thoughtful short film ‘The Electricity Monster’ to highlight the urgency of ditching unstainable behaviours or ‘monsters’, such as ‘The Electric Feeder’, every day.

“Earth Hour is only the first step to igniting change. We want to encourage shoppers to adopt a sustainable lifestyle not only for an hour, but all day and every day for the rest of their life. Making responsible choices to conserve finite resources and protect our brilliant planet is not only for our benefit but we need to secure earth’s bounty for future generations, as well,” commented Ibrahim Al-Zubi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Majid Al Futtaim - Holding.

“As part of our commitment to the communities that we are a part of, we will help residents and tourists in this sustainable journey with tips and incentives to conserve electricity and water all year round.”

Additionally, the malls’ websites will run on power saving mode for an hour. Visitors to the website will see a black screen, which they can minimise and continue to browse normally.

The initiative is an integral part of Majid Al Futtaim’s overall community-centric sustainability strategy. It ties into the company’s commitment to become Net Positive in carbon and water by 2040. Simply put, this means Majid Al Futtaim will aim to putting back more into the environment than what it takes out.

If you are guilty of supporting any of these monsters - The Plasticator, The Water Slayer, The Food Waster, The Electric Feeder, The Tree Killer, or The Airminator – start making small changes and join the sustainability movement.