Make Your 2018 Holiday Your Biggest Adventure Yet with British Airways

Post the festive season, there’s nothing quite like planning your next holiday to chase away the holiday blues! British Airways has just announced the perfect way for residents across the Bahrain to brighten up their January with the launch of their massive global special fares campaign.

In addition, the UK carrier has revealed some of its top travel predictions for travellers from the Middle East, selecting a mix of must-see places from its network of over 200 destinations.

Robert Williams, Head of Sales - Asia Pacific and the Middle East, said: “The Middle East is home to savvy holiday makers who want to explore new destinations, challenge themselves with exciting experiences and visit loved ones. We want our customers to be able to experience their greatest holiday adventure yet without having to worry about splurging on that extra holiday for the year. Our current special fares campaign helps residents to visit traditionally popular cities, experience exotic places through our new routes and book in their annual visit home.”

Special fares across all routes and cabins

British Airways’ special fares offer runs across all its cabins through to January 24 with travel valid until December 12, 2018. The UK’s national carrier is offering return flights to London starting from as little as BHD 248 in its World Traveller cabins and from BHD 1021 in its Club World cabins.

Highly-anticipated sporting events, new routes and TV programmes all influence the top travel predictions! Here is a shortlist of destinations that made it to the top of British Airways’ 2018 holiday suggestions:

NEW YORK

Wake up in the city that never sleeps by treating yourself to a long weekend in New York in 2018. With an iconic skyline, energetic nightlife, bounty of museums and endless shops, a trip to the Big Apple is guaranteed to leave you dazzled, and you’ll find it easy to see why it’s been voted The Best City in the World.

Flights: Return flights in World Traveller from to New York via London Heathrow start from BHD 301 and Club World from BHD 969.

TORONTO

The ever-evolving and constantly innovative Toronto also features as a hotspot to watch. Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2017 and, with Toronto leading the celebrations, more people are thinking of the city as one of Canada’s best destinations. Time your visit during the star-studded Toronto Film Festival, which draws global crowds and is one of the largest publicly attended film festivals in the world attracting over 480,000 people annually. With direct flights from London to Toronto year-round, find your way to a vibrant city which is perfect during sunny summer days or snowy winter evenings.



Flights: Return flights in World Traveller to Toronto via London Heathrow start from BHD 304 and Club World from BHD 1028.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

A brand-new route to Music City will be music to travellers’ ears, as from May 2018 British Airways will be travelling directly from Europe to the home of country music and good living. Discover Nashville through its streets, stories, and the stars on its pavements. Must see’s include the famous Bluebird Café and The Country Music Hall of Fame, whilst must do’s for food lovers include a huge traditional Southern meal of delicious crispy fried chicken and shrimp.

Flights: Return flights in World Traveller to Nashville via London Heathrow start from BHD 427 and Club World from BHD 1247.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA

It has never been easier to get to New Orleans; the birthplace of jazz, rock ‘n’ roll and R&B. Famous for its Mardi Gras, make the most of the city by visiting during the historical celebrations to catch the popular parades and electric atmosphere. Plan a visit to the architecturally fascinating French Quarter, followed by an evening out on the monumental Bourbon Street.

Flights: Return flights in World Traveller from to New Orleans via London Heathrow start from BHD 406 and Club World from BHD 1221.

Investment

British Airways is investing £4.5 billion for our customers over the next five years with a focus on excellence in the premium cabins and more choice and quality for all. The airline is investing 600 million pounds in Club World, including outstanding catering and luxurious White Company bedding - plus, from 2019, a new seat with direct aisle access. At Heathrow, a First Wing check-in area with direct security and lounge access has launched, and lounges around the airline’s network are being revamped and improved.

Long-haul World Traveller customers will also receive an exciting and expanded new menu, which provides more quantity and quality to both meals and great snacking options throughout the flight. Customers can also look forward to the latest generation Wi-Fi across British Airways’ long-haul and short-haul fleets over the next two years, as well as access to power in every seat.

For more information on British Airways’ new routes, or to book your next holiday during the current season sale, visit www.ba.com