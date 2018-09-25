Makkah Millennium Hotel and Towers Celebrates 88th Saudi National Day

During the event

Makkah Millennium Hotel and Towers, the luxury hotel serving the pilgrims coming to Makkah and located directly over the Holy Haram Al Sharif Piazza and King Fahd Gate, celebrated yesterday the 88th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A day prior to the celebration, the hotel and towers has been decorated with hundreds of white and green balloons and Saudi Flags, in addition to various set-ups at the Lobby, Jasmin Café, Tea Garden, Hotel and tower receptions and restaurants.

On the day of the event, guests were invited to join the ceremony with the hotel management and staff at the Tea Garden and were provided with small flags, sachets, pins and caps. The Saudi flag was raised in the morning along with the National Anthem. In the afternoon, guests and hotel team were gathered to cut two themed cakes decorated with the Saudi Flag.

The highlight of the National Day celebration was the multiple screens highlighting photographs and films of Saudi Arabia where gifts were offered to the guests.

Saad Khayat, General Manager of the 1,437-room property, said: "It was with pride that we participated in this great national holiday. The hotel and towers reflect the spirit of the Saudi National Day which marks 88 years of prosperity full of achievements since it’s foundation by our King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, and promises continuity in preparing new phases of development and economic change with our 2030 vision.”

“To keep up with the celebrations and on the occasion of the month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar year, Makkah Millennium Hotel & Towers offers guests a great variety of offers on hotel rooms and on all F&B outlets and services” Khayat added.

For reservations or further information, please contact Makkah Millennium Hotel & Towers at the toll free number: 8001162000 (Saudi Arabia only) or 966125340000 or visit www.millenniumhotels.com.