Makkah Millennium Hotel & Towers Is All Set to Welcome 15,000 Haj Pilgrims This Season

Makkah Millennium Hotel & Towers, the luxury hotel serving pilgrims coming to Makkah and located directly over the Holy Haram opposite to King Fahd Gate, is ready to welcome more than 15,000 pilgrims coming from across the globe mostly from the GCC, Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Australia, France, the United States and the United Kingdom, and East Asia during Hajj season 2018 – 1439.

The property with an inventory of 1,614 rooms and suites is fully equipped to provide unrivalled quality of service and comfort for the Hajj pilgrims as the Hotel is connected to a commercial complex with more than 450 shops, restaurants and four large prayer rooms with a capacity of hosting 20,000 people.

‘Our goal is to give our guests a sense of belonging and absolute comfort," said Saad Khayat, General Manager. "By being in the holiest part of the world, we have the privilege of providing an environment that gives the guests the feeling of being in their second home and have a spiritual experience in the presence of an integrated and fully dedicated staff to serve the guests of this sacred place.”

"Every year, we start to train our staff immediately after Eid al-Fitr to cover all the departments with all the support in hospitality, safety and security to host the guests properly during their Hajj visit. We also communicate daily with tour operators and secure tips and guidance on schedules and travel routes." Khayat said.

To fulfill the needs of the pilgrim guests, Hassan Khalil, Hotel and Towers Manager pointed out that the culinary team across its seven restaurants is fully prepared to offer a carefully designed menu based on the study of the tastes of guests coming from all over the world. The hotel offers a wide selection of cuisinesinspired by the different cultures of the world including a 24-hour room service.

The hotel also offers other services to provide comfort to the pilgrims such as the children's club under the care of children's professional team throughout the day. Foot massage services for men, provided by a specialist therapist, in addition to many services which are designed to meet the needs of guests, including special rooms equipped with international standards, as well as a Braille guide for visually impaired guests, and also a 24/7 doctors ready on call, besides a 24-hour security and safety team.

For reservations or further information, please contact Makkah Millennium Hotel & Towers at the toll free number: 8001162000 (Saudi Arabia only) or 966125340000) or visit www.millenniumhotels.com.