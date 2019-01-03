The Manama Souq Development Committee Holds Its Fourth Meeting

During the event

Headed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), H.E. Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa, the fourth Manama Souq Development Committee meeting was held on Wednesday, 2nd of January 2019 at the Bahrain International Exhibitions and Convention Center.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed regarding the revitalization of the old Manama Souq, including dedicating street passages designated to pedestrians and shoppers and easing access to the area for cars in coordination with the Ministry of Works, Municipal Affairs and Urban Planning. In addition, the new applications of the façade and signage program, aimed to upgrade the facades and signage of the old Manama Souq were reviewed. More than 70 shops in the old Manama Souq have been approved for façade maintenance, where the old signage have been replaced with a higher standard according to the outlined design guidelines within the areas defined in the master plan set by the Committee, established in order to enhance visitors' experience. Applications received by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) in process of finalizing them with Tamkeen, who will be financing the cost of the project by 50%.

The Manama Souq Development Committee comprises of representatives from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, Urban Planning and Development Authority, Economic Development Board, Capital Municipality, Capital Secretariat Council as well as a number of Manama Souq traders.