March 2 is Free Family Beach Day at Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Bring the whole family to the luxurious 5-star Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences in Abu Dhabi and spend a free day full of fun and activities especially crafted for age 0 to 99!

Free Family Beach Day

Saturday, 2nd March

11am to 5:30pm, door opens at 9 am

Private Beach

The hotel is opening its private beach to welcome families to an ultimate fun-filled day featuring entertaining games and competitions such as water balloon relay, couple tomato dance, tug of war, pass the balloon and fitness challenge for young and adult guests

There will be food stalls offering signature Peruvian dishes and the all-time favourite snacks and drinks including hotdogs, cotton candy, ice cream and slush.

Exclusive 50% discount will be available during the event only, on hotel memberships, spa, dining, staycations and more.

Stay till sunset and get a chance to take home fabulous prizes from the Grand Raffle Draw.

To RSVP, please email ahmed.abdelhak@babalqasr.com