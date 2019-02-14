March 21 is All About Mum at Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Make this year’s celebration one that she’ll always remember

March 21 is Mother’s Day and because every mother deserves the best, the luxurious 5-star Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences in Abu Dhabi has created a selection of dining offers designed to indulge and spoil Mum on her special day.

Breakfast at Morjana Lounge

Start the celebration with a flavourful breakfast at Morjana Lounge where Mum can indulge in freshly baked breads, tasty pastries, pancakes, fresh juices and unlimited teas and coffees.

Thursday, 21 March

8am-12pm

AED 89

Morjana Lounge, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Afternoon Tea at Morjana Lounge

Mother’s Day is just perfect for a delightful mother-daughter bonding. Relax and enjoy a blissful afternoon together over a cup of her favourite tea or coffee and an assortment of pastries and sandwiches. Mum will also take home a miniature shoe made of chocolate as a gift.

Thursday, 21 March

3pm-6pm

AED 89

Morjana Lounge, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Toast to Mum at Limo Bar

All mothers will enjoy complimentary drinks at Limo Bar. A fabulous cocktail is the perfect complement to a delicious dinner and the best way to highlight the Mother’s Day celebration.

Thursday, 21 March

5pm – 2am

Complimentary beverages

Limo Bar, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Friday Brunch

Ladies who are celebrating with Mum will enjoy 25% discount for the Friday brunch, for up to 4 guests.

For reservations, please call +971 2 205 3000 or email reservations@babalqasr.com