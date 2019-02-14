March 21 is All About Mum at Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Make this year’s celebration one that she’ll always remember
March 21 is Mother’s Day and because every mother deserves the best, the luxurious 5-star Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences in Abu Dhabi has created a selection of dining offers designed to indulge and spoil Mum on her special day.
Breakfast at Morjana Lounge
Start the celebration with a flavourful breakfast at Morjana Lounge where Mum can indulge in freshly baked breads, tasty pastries, pancakes, fresh juices and unlimited teas and coffees.
Thursday, 21 March
8am-12pm
AED 89
Morjana Lounge, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences
Afternoon Tea at Morjana Lounge
Mother’s Day is just perfect for a delightful mother-daughter bonding. Relax and enjoy a blissful afternoon together over a cup of her favourite tea or coffee and an assortment of pastries and sandwiches. Mum will also take home a miniature shoe made of chocolate as a gift.
Thursday, 21 March
3pm-6pm
AED 89
Morjana Lounge, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences
Toast to Mum at Limo Bar
All mothers will enjoy complimentary drinks at Limo Bar. A fabulous cocktail is the perfect complement to a delicious dinner and the best way to highlight the Mother’s Day celebration.
Thursday, 21 March
5pm – 2am
Complimentary beverages
Limo Bar, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences
Friday Brunch
Ladies who are celebrating with Mum will enjoy 25% discount for the Friday brunch, for up to 4 guests.
For reservations, please call +971 2 205 3000 or email reservations@babalqasr.com