Marjan Commences Operations As Master Developer of Ras Al Khaimah’s Freehold Property

Al Marjan Island – Four unique islands, one unforgettable destination
Set against the beautifully rugged and varied backdrop of the Arabian Peninsula, Al Marjan Island extends an impressive 4.5 kilometres into the sea and covers an area of 2.7 million square metres. Al Marjan Island is a bold, attractive, new luxury destination offering sun, sand, sea and excitement all year around to residents and international visitors.
Al Marjan Island consists of four stunning islands, each offering their own unique character and all featuring a combination of waterfront homes, world-class hotels and resorts, international standard marinas, as well as, private beaches, beach clubs, leisure, retail and recreational facilities. All of them are designed to provide supreme family and quality time for residents, visitors, and tourists alike.
This combination of facilities, homes, leisure and entertainment options will ensure Al Marjan Island stands tall in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as, the wider UAE, as the destination for those seeking the very best from both investment and leisure.
Contact Information:
14587 Ras al-Khaimah,
United Arab Emirates