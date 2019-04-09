Marjan to Showcase Property and Hospitality Investment Opportunities in Ras AL Khaimah at AHIC 2019

Al Marjan Island

Follow > Disable alert for Ras Al Khaimah Disable alert for Marjan Disable alert for Select Group Follow >

Marjan, the master-developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, will showcase the array of investment opportunities offered by Ras Al Khaimah for hospitality and property investors and underline the reputation of the Emirate as one of the fast-growing global hubs for tourism at the Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC) 2019.

Now in its 15th edition, AHIC is being held in Ras Al Khaimah for the second consecutive year at the AHIC Village, Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center. To be held from April 9 to 11, the event will bring together over 900 hotel investment experts from across the world, with over 100 speakers addressing the delegates on diverse subjects relating to hospitality investments in the region.

Marjan is a Platinum Sponsor of the event and will showcase new opportunities for hospitality investment in the Emirate in addition to highlighting its flagship development, Al Marjan Island, which has over 1,600 operational hotel rooms, with several prestigious hotel projects being developed.

At AHIC 2019, Eng. Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO of Marjan, will take part in a key panel discussion on ‘Midmarket resorts and non-traditional midmarket investment opportunities’, which discusses the emerging opportunities for investors to get value for money beyond traditional four- and three-star hotel products.

Eng. Abdulla Al Abdooli said: “Hosting AHIC for the second consecutive year in Ras Al Khaimah demonstrates the strong position of the Emirate as a hospitality hub that welcomes investors – and tourists – from around the world. Led by the vision of our leadership, our focus on tourism development will be further supported by the investments in hospitality, which will help achieve our Tourism Strategy 2019-21 to welcome 1.5 million annual tourists. Having surpassed our target of welcoming 1 million visitors in 2018, we are focused on promoting the exceptional opportunities for hotel investors as well as the differentials offered by Ras Al Khaimah in welcoming the new generation of travellers.”

The operational hotels in Al Marjan Island include the Rixos Hotels, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Accor Hotels brands, and more than 2,000 residential units including Bab Al Bahar residential and Pacific by Select Group.

Marjan offers international investors benefits including 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of capital & profits within Marjan’s destinations. Other incentives include no corporate tax, 0% personal tax and a low VAT of 5%. Additionally, there will be no foreign exchange contracts reducing extra costs and any uncertainties.