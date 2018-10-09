Marjan Showcases Investment Opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah at Expo Real in Munich From October 8 to 10

Al Marjan Island currently has over 1,600 operational five-star hotel keys, including Rixos Hotels, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Accor Hotels brands.

Follow > Disable alert for Ras Al Khaimah Disable alert for Marjan Follow >

Marjan, the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, is highlighting investment opportunities in diverse sectors including real estate, hospitality and retail in the Emirate, at Expo Real, the international trade fair for real estate and investment, in Munich to be held from October 8 to 10, 2018. Expo Real Munich is one of the largest real estate investment exhibitions in Europe, and welcomes visitors, including high-net worth individuals and investor groups, seeking new opportunities to expand their portfolio.

Marjan will underpin its role to build path-breaking developments in Ras Al Khaimah in line with the vision of the government to establish the Emirate as a leading investment and lifestyle destination. Marjan will especially put the spotlight on its flagship development, Al Marjan Island, which is already a thriving lifestyle destination.

A highlight of Marjan’s participation at Expo Real is its flagship development, Al Marjan Island, a man-made island that is seamlessly transitioning into a world-class luxury resort destination. While most plots of land on the Island are sold, the project continues to attract interest from leading regional and international hotel investors and operators.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said: “With the recent announcement of Marjan as the master-developer of freehold in Ras Al Khaimah, we have received strong response from investors globally, who are keen to leverage the opportunities that the Emirate offers. Offering a wide range of benefits for investors, we are focused on welcoming high net worth investors who can take part in supporting the large-scale infrastructure development of Ras Al Khaimah. There are exceptional opportunities in Al Marjan Island, a premier waterfront destination that will appeal to German and European investors.”

Marjan offers international investors benefits including 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of capital & profits within Marjan’s destinations. Other incentives include no corporate tax, 0% personal tax and a low VAT of 5% as of 2018. Additionally, there will be no foreign exchange contracts reducing extra costs and any uncertainties.

Al Marjan Island currently has over 1,600 operational five-star hotel keys, including Rixos Hotels, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Accor Hotels brands, and more than 2,000 residential units including Bab Al Bahar residential and Pacific by Select Group. The project has 1,500 hotel keys under development with more to be announced. In addition, 900 residential units under Uniestate are expected to be completed in 18 months.