Markazia Launches Annual Football Tournament for Employees

Employees were divided into several teams consisting of eight players each, and participated in biweekly matches that took place in accordance with a set schedule and pointing system.

Follow > Disable alert for Toyota Disable alert for Hino Follow >

Markazia - the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus, BAIC and Hino trucks in Jordan - has launched its annual football tournament for employees on 11 November, 2018, emphasizing the key role of team building functions in bolstering communication and interpersonal relationships between staff. The tournament, which took place at Champions Football Academy, falls under Markazia’s Creativity Central; an internal initiative that aims to extend the Company’s core values and strategy amidst employees via motivational activities that promote comradery and encourage creative thinking.

Employees were divided into several teams consisting of eight players each, and participated in biweekly matches that took place in accordance with a set schedule and pointing system. Winners were granted numerous awards including a trophy, medals and cash prizes - JOD 2,000 for first place and JOD 1,200 for second place - distributed equally among team members.

“Fostering a sense of fellowship and harmony is vital for the wellbeing and growth of employees on both the professional and personal levels. Therefore, we at Markazia strive to organize fun and dynamic events that bring our people together, consequently boosting morale, productivity and overall performance, both within the workplace and beyond,” commented Markazia General Manager, Nadim Haddad.