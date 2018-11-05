Markazia Organizes Forest Cleanup Activity for Employees

Markazia Team at Forest Clean Up Activity

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and under the environment pillar, Markazia - the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus, BAIC and Hino trucks in Jordan -organized a forest cleanup activity for employees, emphasizing the key role of contributing towards environment conservation. The daylong event took place on 02 November, 2018, at Wasfi Al Tal Forest in Jerash.

In line with the ‘it’s not just in our cars, it’s in our culture’ slogan - staff were divided into groups and commenced to clear the forest of waste and debris. Upon collecting the disposal bags in pickup trucks, participants gathered for lunch and received tokens of encouragement, including incentives based on their efforts and planted pots as souvenirs to further highlight the significance of being actively involved in eco-friendly practices.

“Going green does not only help in building a sustainable future for generations to come, but it also impacts socioeconomic wellbeing, in addition to both mental and physical health. We at Markazia are dedicated to protecting the environment by conducting various events and activities that are integrated within our corporate philosophy and continuously strive to raise awareness on the importance of keeping our country clean,” commented Nadim Haddad, Markazia General Manager.