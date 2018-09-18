Markazia Toyota Contributes to Development of Al-Salt Park for Children

Markazia Toyota contributed to the construction of a new play area - spanning approximately 2,400 sqm - and covered bare zones with artificial turf.

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs relating to environment conservation, Markazia Toyota extendedsupport to Al-Salt Park for Children, which falls under the Musa Al Saket Cultural Center in Balqa Governorate. The venue was recently established by the Musa Al Saket Development Organization to serve members of the local community.

Markazia Toyota contributed to the construction of a new play area - spanning approximately 2,400 sqm - and covered bare zones with artificial turf. These efforts are part of the Company’s goal to create a safe place for children and their families to spend their free time within a healthy and eco-friendly setting.

“We are delighted to lend our support to vital facilities that allow children to enhance their physical, cognitive and social skills through play within a safe atmosphere. Such initiatives also increase the number of green spaces in the region - in alignment with our environmental responsibility - while further cementing our standing as a proud Jordanian company that positively impacts the local community,” commented Nadim Haddad, General Manager of Markazia Toyota.