Markazia Toyota Holds 13th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Markazia is the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus and Hino trucks in Jordan. Since 1999, it has established itself as a leading company in automobile sales, after sale services and spare parts with five dealers spread over the Kingdom. Markazia aims to be a lifelong partner to Jordanians, especially youth, whose growth and success reflect positively on the company. Thus, a CSR program and a strategic approach grounded in the community are what make Markazia more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.
Contact Information:
Toyota Showroom
Mecca Street
PO Box 940415
Amman 11194
Jordan