Markazia Toyota Holds 13th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

From Thursday 15 November, 2018, until Thursday 31 January, 2019, Markazia Toyota will hold the ‘Toyota Dream Car Art Contest’, which invites children from all corners of the globe to share ideas about the future of mobility by drawing their dream cars. Every great idea is born in the glimmer of a dream, and Toyota hopes that this activity will help nurture the creativity of the next generation of great inventors, thinkers and dreamers.

The contest consists of the ‘National Contest’ and the ‘World Contest’. The ‘National Contest’ will be held in each participating country, whereby winners of this round will qualify as representatives of their countries in the ‘World Contest’, which will be held in Japan in August 2019.

Since 2004, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has been conducted as part of Toyota’s Social Contribution Activities. In 2018, around 650,000 entries from 76 countries worldwide were received.

The contest will target those who are 15 years old or younger and residing in participant countries. Submitters may apply under one of three age categories: 12 - 15 years, 8 - 11 years and children seven years or younger.