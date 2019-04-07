Markazia Toyota Sponsors Talented Jordanian Martial Arts Champions

Markazia Toyota will act as the official sponsor of Hamza Rasheed, Haidar Rasheed and Abdelkarim Rasheed - three stars from the national jiu-jitsu team who brought home gold medals on several occasions

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. This belief promptly drove Markazia Toyota to sponsor six Jordanian martial arts champions, offering them the support they need on their road to success. The exceptional members of the national taekwondo and karate teams, Juliana Sadeq, Saleh Al Sharbati and Bashar Al Najjar, will receive endorsement from Markazia Toyota on their training journeys for the next two years, ultimately boosting their chances of participating in and representing Jordan during the highly anticipated Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games.

“With the right support, no dream is unattainable or impossible. ‘Start Your Impossible’ is a global campaign launched by Toyota Motor Corporation that we actively strive to implement here in Jordan, joining forces with individuals such as these remarkable athletes, who never cease to dream big,” commented Nadim Haddad, General Manager of Markazia.

Additionally, Markazia Toyota will act as the official sponsor of Hamza Rasheed, Haidar Rasheed and Abdelkarim Rasheed - three stars from the national jiu-jitsu team who brought home gold medals on several occasions - by empowering their training activities and tournament involvements during the upcoming years.