Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi Makes Waves With AT 25

AT 25 in Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi

Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi has announced it will be changing the name of the iconic Grill@25 to AT 25, which will continue to serve some of the capital’s most delectable bites, grills, steaks and desserts.

Executive Chef Chris Dodds is to remain in charge of the kitchen and is all set to tantalise his diners’ tastebuds with fresh flavours, local specialties and innovative presentations this season.