Marriott International Continues to Develop Hospitality Leaders in Saudi Arabia With the Launch of Its Second Tahseen Program

Candidates of Tahseen Saudi Arabia at the launch event.

Follow > Disable alert for Marriott International Follow >

Following Marriott International’s recent success of its hospitality leadership program in Saudi Arabia, the group launched the Tahseen program for the second time in the Kingdom. The company sought to launch the Tahseen program to develop local Saudi talent within the hospitality industry and as a result celebrated its inaugural batch of Saudi hospitality graduates in September 2018, who have moved into managerial roles within the company’s properties in the Kingdom. This year, Marriott is extending Tahseen to Bahrain nationals who will join the program in Saudi Arabia but also gain operational experience and training across the company’s hotels in Bahrain.

Tahseen was developed in partnership with Cornell University to focus on fast tracking the next generation of hospitality leaders from Saudi Arabia. The unique and highly individualized program focuses on practical application across all departments as well as an in depth understanding of leadership skills led by teams across Marriott’s participating hotels. Over the course of 12 months, Tahseen will provide the candidates with operational experience and theoretical training, empowering them with the knowledge, skills and experience to accelerate in leadership roles within the industry.

With the best track record globally for hospitality education, Cornell University also offers all Tahseen candidates first-hand experience through its e-learning platforms and a university-led development program tailored specifically for the program.

David Leman, Chief Human Resources Officer, Middle East and Africa for Marriott International said: “We remain committed to advancing talent across the Middle East. The Tahseen program aims to provide participants with ample opportunities to develop skills and expand their knowledge to lead long and successful careers in the hospitality industry. Following a successful first year of the program, we are delighted to be bringing the program back to the Kingdom and to celebrate another batch of next-generation hospitality leaders.”

Tahseen is a program that falls under Marriott International’s Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which guides how the company makes a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business. From empowerment opportunities to sustainable hotel development, the platform is designed to foster business growth while balancing the needs of associates, customers, owners, the environment and communities. One of the priority areas, or “coordinates”, of Serve 360 is Empower Through Opportunity. Tahseen is a program that directly supports and brings this vision to life.